Pebble Beach Systems Names Gittins CEO

U.K.-based broadcast automation vendor Pebble Beach Systems has named long-time sales director Tom Gittins as its new CEO, taking over for managing director and company founder Peter Hajittofi, who’s retiring.

Gittins has been with Pebble Beach for a decade and previously held positions with ClearCom, Leitch Europe and Ampex Corp.

“I’m proud to be taking on this role at such a pivotal time in the industry as new technologies and commercial models come on stream,” Gittins said in a statement. “With the backing of an exceptional team both at our U.K. headquarters and internationally, I am excited by the growth opportunities which the industry offers and confident that we can build on the company’s impressive legacy and strong foundations.

“Pebble Beach Systems remains committed to supporting our extensive user base, and our innovative solutions and strong infrastructure position us well for continued success in the future.”

In addition to appointing Gittins as CEO, Pebble Beach named finance director Peter Mayhead as CFO and COO.

Of his replacement, Hajittofi said: "I am delighted that we have made an internal promotion from Pebble Beach Systems to ensure that we carry on the principles and culture that has made the company a true market leader. I will continue to support Tom to ensure a smooth transition."