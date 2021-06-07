Peacock To Launch on Samsung Smart TVs Tuesday

NBCUniversal and Samsung have finally worked out a deal for app support of subscription streaming service Peacock on the Korean electronics giant's smart TVs.

Peacock will be supported by the native operating system on the No. 1 North American smart TV brand starting Tuesday.

The distribution agreement marks a crucial step for NBCU, which has struggled to proliferate its $4.99 service ($9.99 with now ads) nearly a year after launch.

Device support has been an issue for Peacock, with the app still not supported by Amazon Fire TV. All the other major platforms have come into line for NBCU and Peacock -- Roku, Android TV and Apple TV; Android and iOS mobile; Xbox One S and X, and PlayStation 4, 4 Pro and PS5; Vizio SmartCast and LG smart TVs; and Comcast Xfinity x1 and Flex.

“Samsung is a powerful platform and we are excited to bring Peacock to millions of their dedicated streamers across the country,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, president of business development and partnerships for Peacock, in a statement. “From the world premiere of The Boss Baby: Family Business to the Tokyo Olympics, Samsung users will now enjoy seamless access to many of the biggest programming events of the year, as well Peacock’s massive catalog of the best movies, TV shows, news and sports.”

Added Salek Brodsky, VP of strategic partnerships and business development for Samsung Electronics: “Just in time for the Olympics, our partnership with Peacock also means Samsung users will now have more ways to access and enjoy the Tokyo Games.”