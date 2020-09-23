Samsung Maintains U.S. Market Share Lead in Smart TV at 32%

Samsung and its Tizen operating system continue to dominate the U.S. smart TV market, controlling 32% of market share, according to the latest Statista data.

Chinese manufacturer TCL has surpassed American brand Vizio and has moved into second place at 14% of sales, the research company said.

TCL’s low-priced, full-featured smart TV’s mostly run on Roku, but the company has also introduced a product line based on Google’s Android TV OS.

The sales figures are meaningful in that embedded OS in smart TVs is increasingly the means for which consumers access connected TV.

Samsung’s Tizen is the most widely used OTT operating system in the world, according to Strategy Analytics, controlling 14% of connected TVs.