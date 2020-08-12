Free Peacock Hotter Out of the Gate Than Disney Plus?

Based on iOS streams directed through its aggregation portal during the first two weeks on the market for the recent major SVOD launches, Reelgood says the free, ad-supported version of Peacock was more popular than Disney Plus, HBO Max and Apple TV Plus during their first respective 14 days in play.

In the chart below, Reelgood doesn't include usage numbers, but it defines usage of the paid, subscription version of Peacock as the minimum baseline--1x.

That means that at "8.8x," free Peacock garnered nearly nine times as much usage as Peacock Premium from July 17-30.

Notably, at 8.7 times as much usage as Peacock Premium, HBO Max also exceeded the boffo launch of Disney Plus (7x).

(Image credit: Reelgood)

Based on iOS streams initiated by Peacock, nearly 90% of streams are going to the free service.