Peacock to Debut ‘Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell’ Documentary Series June 24

Peacock will debut in June a new documentary series that looks into the life of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell debuts June 24 and investigates British socialite Maxwell and her association with the late convicted sex offender as she awaits trial on multiple sex trafficking charges, said the streaming service.

The three-part documentary series will include dozens of candid and powerful exclusive interviews, rare and previously unseen tapes and previously unpublished photos of the Maxwell family, said Peacock. Maxwell's father, Robert Maxwell, was a colorful British publishing tycoon who died in 1991.