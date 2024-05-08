Peacock Orders ‘The Office’ Offshoot

Domhnall Gleeson will lead the new Peacock series set in the universe of 2000s mega-hit ‘The Office.’

Peacock has picked up a series from Greg Daniels, who developed The Office for NBC, that is “set in the same universe,” according to the network, as the NBC hit. Michael Koman co-created the new show with Daniels.

In the new series, which does not yet have a title, the documentary crew that chronicled Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch shifts to a dying Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.

Also Read: Greg Daniels Knows What Works In Streaming: He Created ‘The Office’

Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore will lead an ensemble cast. Production begins in July.

“It’s been more than 10 years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” said Lisa Katz, president, NBCUniversal Entertainment, "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

Daniels adapted The Office from the BBC show created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The Office launched on NBC in 2005 and had nine seasons.

The new series is produced by Universal Television.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Daniels and Koman executive produce along with Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille).