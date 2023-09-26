Greg Daniels Reportedly Wants to Reboot 'The Office'
Revelation kicks of what promises to be a flurry of series and movie announcements in the coming weeks, as Hollywood looks to make up for lost time post five-month coma
Greg Daniels, whose U.S. version of BBC single-cam hit The Office ran on NBC for nine seasons and has proven to be perhaps the most enduring comedy of the new millennium, reportedly wants to do a reboot of the show.
According to Puck's Matthew Belloni, Daniels' ambitions represent the leading edge of what promises to be a "fire hose" of activity from Hollywood, as studios and producers try to make up for five months lost to just-resolved guild strikes.
Belloni didn't elaborate on the execution -- whether it would be a complete retool, or if it would include series stars including John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Leslie David Baker and Creed Bratton, all of whom have publicly expressed a willingness to return to the show, should it reconstitute.
NBC series The Office was based on a UK version created and starring Ricky Gervais, which ran on the BBC rom 2001-2003.
The American version, which ran on NBC for nine seasons between 2005-2013, starred Steven Carell as a likably inept Scranton, Pennsylvania office manager for a paper company.
The enduring comedy has been a go-to asset for subscription streaming service Peacock the past several years.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.