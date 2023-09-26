Greg Daniels Reportedly Wants to Reboot 'The Office'

Greg Daniels, whose U.S. version of BBC single-cam hit The Office ran on NBC for nine seasons and has proven to be perhaps the most enduring comedy of the new millennium, reportedly wants to do a reboot of the show.

According to Puck's Matthew Belloni, Daniels' ambitions represent the leading edge of what promises to be a "fire hose" of activity from Hollywood, as studios and producers try to make up for five months lost to just-resolved guild strikes.

Belloni didn't elaborate on the execution -- whether it would be a complete retool, or if it would include series stars including John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Leslie David Baker and Creed Bratton, all of whom have publicly expressed a willingness to return to the show, should it reconstitute.

NBC series The Office was based on a UK version created and starring Ricky Gervais, which ran on the BBC rom 2001-2003.

The American version, which ran on NBC for nine seasons between 2005-2013, starred Steven Carell as a likably inept Scranton, Pennsylvania office manager for a paper company.

The enduring comedy has been a go-to asset for subscription streaming service Peacock the past several years.