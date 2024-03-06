Prime Video to Upload Fourth Season of Greg Daniels’ Futuristic Comedy

Prime Video has ordered a fourth and final season of Upload. Season three began in October. Greg Daniels created the show, set in the near future, where the deceased can be uploaded to a virtual-reality afterlife.

“I’m thrilled to share that Upload will return to Prime Video for a fourth and final installment. We are grateful to Greg and the fantastic team behind the series and while goodbyes are bittersweet, we know that the series will be uploaded to its well-deserved idealistic after-life,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

Daniels’ credits include The Office, Parks and Recreation and King of the Hill. He’s the showrunner and an executive producer on Upload.

"When I conceived Upload many years ago, I had the story arced out over four seasons, so I am thrilled to make the ending the fans deserve and the characters and creative team have been working towards,” he said. “Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders have been our Angels and they deserve 5 stars.”

Howard Klein and Jeff Blitz exec produce Upload with Daniels.

The cast includes Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley and Allegra Edwards.

The Daily Beast said of season three, “‘Upload’ keeps getting better, weirder, and even more meta.”