Peacock Gears Up To Stream WWE’s ‘Wrestlemania 39’

NBCUniversal-owned streaming service Peacock will offer live weekend coverage of the WWE’s marquee live event, Wrestlemania 39, as the company continues to look for a buyer.

Fox will kick off the weekend’s festivities Friday night with its weekly live Friday Night SmackDown telecast, followed immediately by the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which will stream live on Peacock, WWE said.

On Saturday, Peacock will stream part one of Wrestlemania 39 event live from Los Angeles, leading off with WWE superstar/actor John Cena in a match against United States Champion Austin Theory. The second night of Wrestlemania 39 will stream Sunday night on Peacock.

Wrestlemania 39 takes place as WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon explores options to sell the franchise for approximately $9 billion, according to published reports.

The WWE’s deals with Fox for SmackDown and NBCUniversal’s USA Network for Monday Night Raw end in 2024. The WWE’s exclusive streaming deal with Peacock expires in 2026. ■