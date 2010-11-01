PBSKIDS.org Tops September Web Rankings
For
the first time, PBSKIDS.org has been ranked as the number one kids site
based on the number of free video streams, according to comScore Video
Metrix data for September of 2010. Visitors to the site watched close to
88 million free video steams during the month.
The September data
also found that kids spent an average of 47 minutes a month on the
site, twice the monthly average for other top kids' sites.
Over
the last year, PBS has put worked to add more video and features to its
sites. In late October the public broadcaster relaunched its main
PBS.org site and debuted an iPad app that has already passed the 100,000
download mark.
"What continues to set PBS apart is our focus on
developing innovative ways to keep children engaged with our educational
content, such as taking our linear television and making it come alive
online by inserting interactive educational games into the video," noted
Jason Seiken, senior vice president, interactive, product development
and innovation at PBS in a statement. "No other media company is
offering more video for more platforms than PBS."
The PBSKIDS.org
site offers free online access to more than 3,800 streaming full-length
episodes and video clips from such TV programs as Curious George and web originals like Fizzy's Lunch Lab.
On average about 9.5 million unique visitor go to the site each month,
with traffic increasing by 28% over the last year according to Google
Analytics.
