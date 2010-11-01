PBSKIDS.org Tops September Web Rankings

For

the first time, PBSKIDS.org has been ranked as the number one kids site

based on the number of free video streams, according to comScore Video

Metrix data for September of 2010. Visitors to the site watched close to

88 million free video steams during the month.

The September data

also found that kids spent an average of 47 minutes a month on the

site, twice the monthly average for other top kids' sites.

Over

the last year, PBS has put worked to add more video and features to its

sites. In late October the public broadcaster relaunched its main

PBS.org site and debuted an iPad app that has already passed the 100,000

download mark.

"What continues to set PBS apart is our focus on

developing innovative ways to keep children engaged with our educational

content, such as taking our linear television and making it come alive

online by inserting interactive educational games into the video," noted

Jason Seiken, senior vice president, interactive, product development

and innovation at PBS in a statement. "No other media company is

offering more video for more platforms than PBS."

The PBSKIDS.org

site offers free online access to more than 3,800 streaming full-length

episodes and video clips from such TV programs as Curious George and web originals like Fizzy's Lunch Lab.

On average about 9.5 million unique visitor go to the site each month,

with traffic increasing by 28% over the last year according to Google

Analytics.