PBS Unveils Tablet for Kids

PBS Kids has teamed up with tablet manufacturer Ematic to launch the Playtime Pad, an $80 children’s tablet that comes preloaded with more than 25 games, 120-plus video clips, and the PBS Kids video app.

The tablet has 16 GB of space, a front-and-back camera and parent-control features that can limit screen time and manage what children access. The tablet will be available on Nov. 6.

“PBS Kids is continuously looking for new ways to engage children with media that sparks their curiosity and fosters a love of learning, supporting our mission to help all kids reach their potential,” said Lesli Rotenberg, senior VP and GM of children’s media and education for PBS, in a statement. “We know that families lead busy, on-the-go lives, so we are excited to offer our high-quality, innovative content on an affordable tablet that helps kids learn and explore with their favorite PBS Kids characters, whenever and wherever.”

PBS Kids’ entry into the tablet space is an extension of its recent app work, with more than 30 learning apps now released by the brand. The network also plans on releasing a free, 24-hour channel, accessible online and the Playtime Pad.

“More and more, kids are using tablets to not only play their favorite apps, but also watch their favorite shows,” said Ematic president Roy Rayn. “Ematic recently surveyed parents and found that almost half of them plan to purchase a tablet for their kids within the next year, and almost all of them think it’s important that it has pre-loaded educational content.

“With this in mind, we are excited to partner with PBS Kids on their first tablet. We at Ematic believe the combination of PBS Kids’ brand and educational content and our knowledge of developing the best kids' tablets is a powerful one. Parents who are seeking a fun and engaging learning experience for their children will find it in the Playtime Pad.”