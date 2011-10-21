PBS U.K. Deploys Myers' Metadata Platform

Myers Information Systems has implemented a metadata delivery platform that will be used in the launch of a new British PBS service, PBS U.K., that will bow Nov. 1 on Sky and Virgin Media.

PBS U.K. is owned by Quadra Group and PBS Distribution, a joint venture of PBS and WGBH that has international rights to the majority of PBS's programming, and air a variety of PBS fare.

Programming for the new service includes the U.K. television premiere of Prohibition and Special When Lit as well as programing from the Nova, American Experience and Frontline strands.

"Myers' long-standing commitment to PBS, coupled with an in-depth understanding of our operations, made the company an ideal trusted partner for this unique outreach project," said Tom Koch, vice president of PBS Distribution. "We look forward to a successful collaboration with the Myers team as we extend our programming to new audiences overseas."