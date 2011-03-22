PBS To Stream Broadband Freeview Of 'Civil War' Re-Broadcast
The noncom programming
service will premiere the rebroadcast of the first episode of Ken Burns' iconic
Civil War series free on iPads, iPods and iPhones beginning March 24, 10
days before its on-air broadcast.
According to comScore,
PBS is in the top 20 sites for video. Jason Seiken, SVP, PBS Interactive and
Product Development, also says that only four months after launching its apps,
almost a fifth of video streams are on the Apple apps.
The series is being
rebroadcast starting April 12, the 150th anniversary of the Civil War.
The multi-part
documentary remains PBS' highest-rated series ever. Highlighting that milestone
comes as noncoms face increasing threats of budget cuts from congressional
Republicans.
