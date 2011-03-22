PBS To Stream Broadband Freeview Of 'Civil War' Re-Broadcast

The noncom programming

service will premiere the rebroadcast of the first episode of Ken Burns' iconic

Civil War series free on iPads, iPods and iPhones beginning March 24, 10

days before its on-air broadcast.

According to comScore,

PBS is in the top 20 sites for video. Jason Seiken, SVP, PBS Interactive and

Product Development, also says that only four months after launching its apps,

almost a fifth of video streams are on the Apple apps.

The series is being

rebroadcast starting April 12, the 150th anniversary of the Civil War.

The multi-part

documentary remains PBS' highest-rated series ever. Highlighting that milestone

comes as noncoms face increasing threats of budget cuts from congressional

Republicans.