PBS Moving to Cloud

Prime Focus Technologies says PBS has selected its CLEAR media suite to migrate content delivery to the cloud.

CLEAR will automate PBS's delivery of files to its network operations center, which will streamline the delivery of content to PBS's 350 member stations and reduce the costs for content suppliers to the noncommercial broadcast system.

PBS will also have a dashboard to track the process in real time.



Related > TCA17: PBS’ Kerger Takes Threat to Budget ‘Very Seriously’

“We expect that implementing CLEAR will help us improve operational efficiencies and increase throughput as we move a portion of our content operations to a cloud-based solution,” said Renard T. Jenkins, VP of PBS operations, in a statement. “Increasing the speed and accuracy of the NOC daily tasks, while improving access and visibility throughout the NOC delivery process is a step in the right direction for us."

Prime Focus clients include Disney, Hearst, Warner Bros., CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate and others.