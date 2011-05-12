PBS Launches Kids' iPad App

PBS has launched a PBS KIDS Video for iPad App, the network announced Thursday.

The app offer free video streaming of over 1,000 episodes from PBS KIDS and PBS KIDS GO! series, including The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About That, Dinosaur Train, Super Why, Sid the Science Kid, Sesame Street and Wild Kratts.

"We've been pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming response to our video apps for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad, which feature hundreds of hours of our prime-time content. They already have more than a million active users, and we have seen that they also seem to be increasing television tune-in," said Jason Seiken, senior vice president, interactive, product development and innovation, PBS. "We expect our new PBS KIDS Video for iPad App to be just as popular with kids."

The app, available from the App Store, also features content for parents, such as local PBS TV station listings, series information, downloadable educational apps and social network sharing. It follows the successful launch of the PBS for iPad app, targeted at adults, in 2010.