PBS Launches First Android App

PBS has launched a SUPER WHY App for Android, its first application for the Google platform. The app, which is based on the preschool series from Out of the Blue Enterprises, is designed to build literacy skills and will work on smartphones using the Android 2.1 operating system and higher.

A recent comScore report found that Android is now the most popular operating system for smartphones in the market with a 33% market share, making apps for the Google platform increasingly important. PBS has already launched apps for the show for other mobile platforms.

"With more than 2 million downloads of PBS apps to date, there is significant interest in PBS content on mobile devices," said Jason Seiken, senior VP, interactive PBS. "Having experienced such a positive response in the mobile apps arena so far, it was important for us to extend the reach of our high quality, engaging content to the Android platform."

The SUPER WHY App for Android is priced at $2.99.