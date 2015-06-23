PBS Kids Hits the Xbox One

PBS Kids said it has launched an app for the Xbox One console that features on-demand access to full-length shows and clips from shows such as Wild Kratts, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Dinosaur Train and Web-original series Oh Noah! and Fizzy’s Lunch Lab.

The Xbox One app, developed by PBS Kids and Digiflare, features an “Inline Video Player” that will continuously auto-play video content within any menu screen. Digiflare noted that the new app is powered by its Videa system, which also powers PBS Kids for Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8.

PBS has also developed versions of the app for the Roku platform, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, the Google Chromecast adapter, and for devices that run the new Android TV operating system.

