PBS Keeps Up the Internet Buzz

PBS is continuing to try to generate Internet buzz for its programming.

In addition to promoting shows on social networking sites like YouTube.com and working to raise its profile on various search engines, the noncom service has been courting bloggers.

For the past several weeks it has been experimenting with a blog, on which it has posted reviews of its shows from outside bloggers. It asked a "small, diverse" handful to take a look at shows running October and November and weigh in on them online.

The reviews are posted on the PBS blog with links back to the guest blogger's home page. Participants so far include Merlin Mann from 43folders.com, Kyle McaDonald from oneredpaperclip.com, John Watson of flagrantdisregard.com, and Alice Bradley of Finslippy.com.

One of the priorities of PBS President Paula Kerger has been to expand the service's presence on the Web and other new platforms.