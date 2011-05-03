PBS Improves Free Video Library

PBS has added a new search feature to its free video library.



Online surfers will now be able to search through transcripts of its 7,000 videos by title, producer, station, airdate and content. That includes Nova, Frontier, American Experience and NewsHour.



"The new search feature adds the unique ability to find and share resources, down to the exact second, within any program," said Jason Seiken, SVP, PBS interactive and product development, in announcing the development.



PBS is also ramping up social networking features to share newly aggregated content on Twitter and Facebook.