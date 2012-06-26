PBS Guam Installs Myers ProTrack TV

Myers Information Systems has completed an installation of the company's scheduling and business management ProTrack TV software suite at KGTF, a PBS affiliate serving the U.S. Territory of Guam.

The installation allowed the station to move from its older manual paper-based system to a software solution that offers BXF integration with its on-air automation system, a move that has streamlined its workflows.

GM Cathy Gogue noted in a statement that they carefully researched the various alternatives because "we're a small station, far away -- both in distance and time zones -- from everyday technical support," before selecting the ProTrack trafficking solution. She cited its features, customer support and streamlined workflows as key reasons for the decision.

"Master Control has more time now to monitor the on-air product - viewers have noticed and commented on our improved quality," she added in a statement.