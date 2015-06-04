Pay TV Subs Yearn for Unlimited DVR Storage

About 51% of pay TV subs are “very interested” in having unlimited space to store DVR recordings, Parks Associates found in a survey.

Parks said that trend is illustrative of consumer demand for cloud-based DVR services, predicting that the number of subs taking a cloud DVR service will exceed 4.6 million by the end of this year, and rise to 24 million by 2018.

That bodes well for MVPDs that have launched those services already. Comcast’s Cloud DVR for its X1 platform offers a fixed amount of storage, but also lets users “check out” cloud DVR recordings for viewing on tablets and smartphones. The cloud DVR paired with Sony’s PlayStation Vue service (available in New York, Philadelphia and Chicago) allows users to record up to 500 individual programs with the caveat that any show recorded there is accessible for up to 28 days. Cablevision Systems’ network-based Multi-Room DVR product currently limits access to set-top boxes, but does allow users to record up to 15 shows at once and store up to 75 hours of HD programming.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.