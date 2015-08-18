Pay TV: The Only Constant Is Change

About one-fourth of U.S. pay TV subs made changes to their service over the past 12 months, Parks Associates found in its Q2 batch of cord-cutting research.

Drilled down further, the firm also found that 11% of pay TV subs downgraded service, while 9% upgraded. During this 12-month span, about 4% of consumers subscribed to a pay TV service for the first, time, and 8% switched to another provider.

On the broadband end, 10% of U.S. high-speed Internet subs said they intend to upgrade to a faster tier, and 4% are looking to tighten their belts and downgrade to a slower speed offering, Parks Associates found.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.