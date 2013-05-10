Pay TV Growth Slows in Q1

The nation's publicly traded pay TV operators collectively added video subscribers in the first quarter, but the lower rate of additions made the traditionally solid quarter a bit of a downer, ISI Group said in a report.

Those operators, representing about 85% of the U.S. pay TV market, added about 240,000 video subscribers in the first quarter, about half the amount they added in the year-ago period, the research firm said.

"The first quarter of the year is generally strong, but one in which price increases are typically instituted, resulting in churn and marketing opportunities," ISI Group analysts Vijay Jayant, Vikash Karlalka and David Joyce wrote in a research note.

