Paul Buccieri to Head ITV Studios International

Paul Buccieri has been appointed managing director ITV Studios International, a newly created role in charge of the company's international strategy. He will continue to have overall responsibility for ITV Studios America, where he has been president and CEO for the last four years.

In his new position, he will report to Kevin Lygo, managing director ITV Studios and will oversee all international production companies and ITV Studios Global Entertainment, ITV's distribution and consumer products business.

"In the UK our creative pipeline continues to build," Kevin Lygo commented in a statement. "With the first of our new entertainment formats beginning to air we must look to how the international business can grow off the back of UK success. I'm delighted Paul has taken on this expanded role to lead our international strategy. He has vast experience in both production and commissioning and has been responsible for some of our most successful international shows. He starts this new role with a raft of ideas and energy to guide the international business into its next stage of growth."

Buccieri joined ITV Studios America in 2007 as president and CEO and during his tenure has significantly increased its production slate, which now includes Hell's Kitchen U.S., Steven Seagal: Lawman, The First 48, Buried Treasure, Nanny 911, Kitchen Nightmares, Four Weddings and Celebrity Fit Club.

ITV Studios America is also currently producing three US syndication shows and this fall will see the launch of Prime Suspect U.S. for NBC; co-produced by ITV Studios America, with Buccieri as executive producer.