Patricia Parra Named CMO at Shazam

Popular second screen player Shazam has hired Patricia Parra as its chief marketing office.

Parra, who will report to CEO Rich Riley, has an extensive background in TV and digital media, having worked as head of content marketing at Hulu. During her stint there, she led global brand strategy, original series campaigns and launched such new products as Hulu Latino and Hulu Japan. Prior to Hulu, Parra was part of the Digital Network Distribution team at HBO, where she worked on HBO Go and other products.

She joins Shazam from OUYA, the gaming start-up.

“Patricia has a rare combination of fluency in technology, design and marketing coupled with a deep understanding of how to deliver value to our users,” Riley said in a statement. “Patricia’s extensive background in television, her track record leading innovative and creative global campaigns, as well as her understanding of digital entertainment platforms makes her an ideal addition to our leadership team. There’s no one better than Patricia to translate Shazam’s value for television and other real life use cases and increase engagement among our hundreds of millions of users.”

Shazam currently reaches more than 450 million users in 200 countries, with more than 90 million monthly active users.