FOR-A Partners with ProVideo

Broadcast equipment supplier FOR-A Corporation of America has inked an agreement with the sales rep firm ProVideo Solutions, which will provide sales and technical support for FOR-A's products in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

As part of the agreement, ProVideo Solutions will serve as a local contact with FOR-A dealers and customers in the region.

The sales firm is hoping to boost FOR-A's presence in its core broadcast, video production and corporate communications markets, as well as expanding into the sports production and oil and gas industries.

"ProVideo Solutions' team of professionals will actively engage our customer base and offer local support to our dealers and customers," explained Pedro Silvestre, sales director for FOR-A, in a statement. "They're also a company with very strong relationships in the broadcast and the house of worship markets, which are two areas our technology is ideally suited for. In partnering with such a well connected and respected firm, we're confident that we'll expand our reach and increase FOR-A's presence in those key states."