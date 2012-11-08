Parks: 87 Million Smart TVs in 2016

With the number of North American homes with a smart TV

connected projected to hit 87 million by 2016, new research from Parks Associates

is predicting that these Internet-connected TVs will open up new advertising

opportunities.





The research, which was commissioned by Rovi, found that in

Rovi-served connected homes 58% indicated that "advertising in the connected

platform is an effective medium to communicate with viewers in the household."





"Connected TV systems have the ability to change viewer

perceptions of advertising," said Heather Way, senior research analyst,

Parks Associates, in a statement. "These systems enable advertising to be

integrated into device navigation and content search, engaging consumers at a

point of high receptivity and enabling them to immerse themselves in a rich

brand experience. As a result, over 50% of U.S. connected-TV households

surveyed by Rovi consider these ads as content, containing useful and valuable

information, and they are much more likely to remember and click on these

ads."





The new whitepaper, "Connected TV Environments: The

Next Iteration of TV Advertising," also found that connected TV homes are

generally affluent, with 55% of connected-TV households earning at least

$75,000 annually.





These homes are also extremely connected, owning an average

of 11 Internet-enabled devices.





Nearly three quarters (72%) of connected-TV owners reported

that the connected platform makes watching TV more convenient, and 65% said the

technology makes the TV experience more enjoyable. About half (49%) of

connected-TV viewers depend on the platform when they are unsure what to watch.





"Advertising on connected TVs that provides more

immersive brand experiences has a positive impact on consumers," noted Jeff

Siegel, senior vice president, Worldwide Advertising, Rovi Corporation in a

statement. "Over 80% of our connected-TV households state they consider these

advanced campaigns to be valuable sources of brand information."





The study defined connected-TV households as those with

either a smart TV or Blu-ray player connected to the Internet.