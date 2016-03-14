Paramount Promotes Kramer to Executive VP, TV Licensing

Paramount Pictures has named TV distribution veteran Lisa Kramer its new executive VP of TV licensing for Europe and the Middle East, the studio announced March 14.

Previously, Kramer served as senior VP of TV licensing for Europe and the Middle East. She’ll report to Amy Reinhard, president of worldwide TV at Paramount Pictures. In her new role, Kramer will oversee TV licensing for traditional linear channels, along with subscription VOD.

“Lisa has been integral to the growth of the Television Licensing & Distribution division and her promotion reflects the importance of her responsibilities, as well as her exceptional skill set and leadership capabilities,” said Reinhard. “With expanding opportunities around the globe and the increasing amount of television and film content that we have to offer, we are fortunate to have someone of Lisa’s caliber leading our business in Europe and the Middle East.”

First joining the studio in 2006 to handle European TV distribution, Kramer has 20-plus years in the TV distribution field. She came to Paramount from DreamWorks SKG, where she handled TV distribution sales for a number of territories.