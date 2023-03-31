Paramount Plus Orders ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’

Paramount Plus has ordered the series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The show will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age. The series will begin production in 2024.

Starfleet Academy “will introduce us to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself,” Paramount Plus said.

Also Read: Paramount Plus Renews ‘Star Trek’ Spinoffs ‘Strange New Worlds,’ ‘Lower Decks’

“We are excited to introduce Star Trek fans to a whole new generation of Starfleet officers in training as they navigate the rigors of the Academy and the brink of adulthood in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy,” said Domenic DiMeglio, chief marketing officer and head of data at Paramount Streaming. “Introducing new characters and compelling storylines, this all-new original series will serve as a fantastic addition to the franchise and Paramount Plus, bringing new generations of viewers and long-term Star Trek fans alike together to enjoy the next chapter in the iconic Star Trek universe.”

Star Trek shows on Paramount Plus include Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

“Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny!” gushed co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. “For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves. The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!”

Executive producing with Kurtzman and Landau are Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. ■