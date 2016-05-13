Paramount Offers ‘Inconvenient Truth’ for Free

For the 10th anniversary of the controversial Al Gore documentary An Inconvenient Truth, Paramount Home Media Distribution has come up with a unique offering: the studio is giving away a digital download of it for free May 24, the day the film was released in 2006.

“Al Gore, director Davis Guggenheim and the filmmaking team used the art of storytelling to catapult an urgent but misunderstood social issue into the middle of global consciousness,” said Jeff Skoll, founder of Participant Media and an executive producer of the film. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made over the last 10 years, and that solutions to climate change are now within our reach. Now is the moment for more concerted action.”

The free download will be available for free download for 24 hours, via Amazon Video, Cineplex Store, Comcast’s Xfinity On Demand, FandangoNOW, iTunes, Microsoft Movies & TV and Vudu.

Participant Media has launched a multi-platform campaign to commemorate the film, featuring Sierra Club executive director Michael Brune, actor Ed Begley Jr., and Andrew Youn of the One Acre Fund. The campaign includes a series of videos from environmental leaders, business owners and government officials from around the world, with them sharing how the film impacted them.

“While all movies have the potential to inspire and move people, the impact that An Inconvenient Truth has had over the last 10 years stands apart,” said Megan Colligan, president of worldwide distribution and marketing for Paramount Pictures. “The filmmakers’ dedication in bringing former Vice President Gore’s critical message to a global audience has since inspired countless social-action-minded movies, many of which have brought to light issues that, like AIT, help to ignite global conversations around important issues.”