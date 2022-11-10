Paramount Network Gives 'Yellowstone' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV's most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through November 6.

Paramount Network's hit drama Yellowstone — which kicks off its fifth season on November 13 — is No. 1.

Paramount Network is joined by its cable peer Hallmark Channel, which gives some love to Lights, Camera, Christmas — part of its "Countdown to Christmas" programming block — in fourth.

The rest of the ranking is filled out by traditional broadcasters: NBC, which promotes sitcoms Lopez vs. Lopez and Young Rock in second place; ABC, which hypes the 2022 CMA Awards in third; and Fox, which generates excitement for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar in fifth.

Notably, Yellowstone scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (125) in the ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Yellowstone, Paramount Network

Impressions: 420,459,267

Interruption Rate: 2.22%

Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $3,610,513

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,717,912

Impressions: 418,700,041

Interruption Rate: 1.41%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,113,371

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,241,089

3) 2022 CMA Awards, ABC

Impressions: 334,159,081

Interruption Rate: 1.45%

Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,659,306

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $594,015

Impressions: 270,119,127

Interruption Rate: 3.34%

Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,585,193

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $292,801

5) 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, Fox

Impressions: 268,074,668

Interruption Rate: 1.71%

Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,932,642

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■