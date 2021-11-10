Paramount Network Gives ‘Yellowstone’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

Kevin Costner as John Dutton and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Paramount Network's 'Yellowstone'

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Nov. 7.

A Paramount Network promo for the fourth season of Yellowstone is No. 1.

With the exception of ABC, which hypes the 2021 CMA Awards (the annual Country Music Association shindig, airing Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET) in fourth place, cable networks dominate the list. Hallmark Channel makes two appearances to celebrate festive original movies: Next Stop, Christmas in second place and A Christmas Treasure in third. And Food Network promotes the fifth season of Christmas Cookie Challenge in fifth place.

Notably, the Christmas Cookie Challenge spot has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (107), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Also Read: Fall 2021 Premiere Dates

1) Yellowstone, Paramount Network

Impressions: 469,044,401

Interruption Rate: 2.39%

Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,415,051

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $3,939,533

2) Next Stop, Christmas, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 297,906,358

Interruption Rate: 6.45%

Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,929,825

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $67,688

3) A Christmas Treasure, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 240,435,903

Interruption Rate: 5.87%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,587,043

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) 2021 CMA Awards, ABC

Impressions: 237,772,934

Interruption Rate: 1.22%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,477,418

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $621,931

5) Christmas Cookie Challenge, Food Network

Impressions: 202,233,542

Interruption Rate: 1.21%

Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $686,423

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $119,758

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).