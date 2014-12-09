Paramount Joins Comcast’s EST Lineup

Comcast said it has added Paramount Pictures as a content partner for the Xfinity On Demand digital store, the cable operator's multi-screen electronic sell-through product.

The addition allows Comcast to sell titles from Paramount, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Wolf of Wall Street, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Anchorman 2, World War Z and Star Trek: Into Darkness, and enable Comcast to offer some Paramount fare prior to their respective DVD windows.

Comcast, which now offers “thousands” of titles through the EST product, has similar deals with Twentieth Century Fox, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, and MGM, as well as A24, Relativity, Starz, and Vertical Entertainment.

