Panel: Watercooler TV, Now Twitter, Facebook TV #LiveTV

New York – Television fans that used to gather around the office watercooler to talk about the previous night’s shows are now tweeting and messaging friends during live broadcasts, a shift that has programmers, advertisers and content developers looking for new ways to present content, according to a recent panel discussion.

But where once TV viewers used to gather together for big events, whether it be the Super Bowl or the finale of The Sopranos, they are siting at home and interacting with friends and strangers via social media like Twitter and Facebook.

“That ability to capture people interacting with their social group while watching is a powerful way to reach consumers,” said Horizon Media senior VP and director of national broadcast Dave Campanelli at the Multichannel News/B&C The Business of Live Television Summit event Tuesday.

