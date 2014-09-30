Panel: Managing Expectations TVE’s Biggest Challenge #LiveTV

New York – As streaming video and TV Everywhere make up an increasingly large part of total traffic on the web, managing internal and user expectations continues to be the biggest challenge for the service, according to a panel at the Business of Live TV Summit Tuesday (Sept. 30).

Online video is growing, according to research from Cisco Systems, making up about 66% of Internet traffic and is expected to rise to 79% by 2018. At the same time Ultra HD video, currently accounting for less than 1% of traffic should rise to 11% by 2018 while standard definition video (64%) and HD video (36%), should reverse roles by 2018, with HD video making up about 52% of IP video traffic.

But as traffic demands increase, so does the cry for better quality and innovative uses for the technology on both the consumer and network side, said panelists at the Live TV Summit’s Streaming Live Productions Online panel.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.