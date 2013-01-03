Panasonic Upgrades Its Large Sensor Camera

Panasonic is now shipping the new AG-AF100A large imager HD cinema camcorder, which offers a number of improvements over its predecessor, the AG-AF100 large sensor camera.

The AG-AF100 was designed to combine the advantages of the largest sensors typically found on DSLRs combined with the features of a traditional video camera at a price point that was affordable for indie filmmakers. The result was a light weight, reasonably inexpensive camera with a large sensor capable of delivering film-like shallow depth of field and the wider field of view.

Like the AF100, the AF100A incorporates a large 4/3-inch, 16:9 MOS imager with an imaging area just slightly smaller than 35mm cinema film.

The newly-revised AF100A is also small, weighting only 3.5 pounds without a lens or battery, and relatively inexpensive, with a suggested list price of $4,595.

The new model offers a number of improvements, most notably 10 bit (enhanced 8 bit) 4:2:2 output for better gradation of tonal areas when recording onto external devices, such as a P2 HD recorder, the company noted.

The HD-SDI signal also carries a sync signal for the Rec Start/Stop with the AF100A trigger. Additionally, the AF100A is equipped with the popular expanded focus assist function, which enlarges the center of the displayed image for greater ease in focusing; and a 2.39:1 (cinema scope size) safety zone marker.