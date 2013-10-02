Panasonic to Receive a Technical Emmy

National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will bestow a Technology and Engineering Emmy Award for 2013 on Panasonic during the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The tech company will receive the award in recognition of the company's development of In-Camera Electronic Compensation for Lateral Chromatic Aberrations in External Lenses.

"Panasonic is honored to receive the coveted technical Emmy for its pioneering efforts in the development of Chromatic Aberration Compensation," said Michael Bergeron, business development manager, Panasonic System Communications Company of North America (PSCNA). "This technology has helped us maintain high-quality imaging while making improvements in size, weight and affordability, and now combined with master-quality AVC-ULTRA recording and native 1920 x 1080 imagers, CAC has contributed to new benchmarks for HD acquisition, getting around inherent limitations of optics."

Over the years, Panasonic has won a total of 17 Emmys, 13 of them for advancements in the area of digital video technology.

Lateral chromatic aberrations are inherent to all optics and must be compensated for in the optical design. This problem became more acute over time as smaller image formats and less-expensive optics came onto the market.

Panasonic's work to model the aberrations of a lens and apply real-time electronic correction helped provide a significant increase in image quality and develop lower cost cameras and optics to create better images.