Panasonic Offers Live Uplink Option for HPX600 Camera

As more broadcasters look for ways to speed up

the delivery of video back to the station for both newscasts and their digital

platforms, Panasonic has introduced a live uplink option for its P2 cam AG-

HPX600 camera and AG-HPX600 HD camera recorder.





The

software upgrade will integrate LiveU's LU40 portable live video uplink

technology with the Panasonic broadcast equipment to create an integrated

solution for delivering live video back to the studio over cellular and

wireless networks.





This

upgrade will allow the uplink â€˜start-and-stop' functions to be controlled from

the AG-HPX600 and the LU40 status to be displayed on the AG-HPX600 viewfinder,

so camera operators can control the transmission of live video.





An

optional upgrade system has been introduced in the AG-HPX600 P2 camera

recorder, the company noted.





In

announcing the new features, Panasonic also stated that the LiveU collaboration

was part of a larger effort to "strengthen its partnerships with various

companies providing uplink solutions to offer customers new ways of operation

based on the P2 camera recorders' network capability."



