Panasonic Offers Live Uplink Option for HPX600 Camera
As more broadcasters look for ways to speed up
the delivery of video back to the station for both newscasts and their digital
platforms, Panasonic has introduced a live uplink option for its P2 cam AG-
HPX600 camera and AG-HPX600 HD camera recorder.
The
software upgrade will integrate LiveU's LU40 portable live video uplink
technology with the Panasonic broadcast equipment to create an integrated
solution for delivering live video back to the studio over cellular and
wireless networks.
This
upgrade will allow the uplink â€˜start-and-stop' functions to be controlled from
the AG-HPX600 and the LU40 status to be displayed on the AG-HPX600 viewfinder,
so camera operators can control the transmission of live video.
An
optional upgrade system has been introduced in the AG-HPX600 P2 camera
recorder, the company noted.
In
announcing the new features, Panasonic also stated that the LiveU collaboration
was part of a larger effort to "strengthen its partnerships with various
companies providing uplink solutions to offer customers new ways of operation
based on the P2 camera recorders' network capability."
