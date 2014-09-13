Panasonic, LiveU Expand Cloud Production Partnership #IBC2014

Panasonic has announced an expansion of its work with LiveU to introduce an end-to-end cloud-based production system.

The system enables Panasonic’s P2HD series camera recorders to connect directly to the LiveU Central system and its cloud-based services for live transmission.

As part of the effort, upcoming releases of Panasonic’s broadcasting camera recorders will support a direct connection with LiveU Central, a management system which allows broadcasters to acquire both live and recorded content from the field and preview it centrally or remotely. It can then be broadcast live or in scheduled programming and distributed from any location.

The effort is notable because broadcasters and producers have been looking for ways to quickly bring feeds back from the field and to easily manage video for multiple locations.

“Our ENG cameras have evolved so that we can now create high quality video at low data rates using P2 AVC-ULTRA”, said Kunihiko Miyagi, director of professional AV Business Unit. “By collaborating with LiveU we can realize live transmission and file transfer on to a world renowned site, making our customer’s workflow more efficient.”

In addition to this system, the companies noted that broadcasters and content producers can use a separate uplink unit to connect to the LiveU cloud management platform.