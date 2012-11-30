Panasonic Launches New PTZ Cameras

Panasonic has announced several new pan/tilt/zoom cameras that will become available in December.

These include the AW-HE60 full HD integrated camera, which has IP live video monitoring for remote preview and control, and a Night Mode for shooting in extremely low light.

The HE60 will be available in two versions, the AW-HE60H with HDMI and component outputs, and the AW-HE60S with HD/SD-SDI and component outputs plus genlock.

The AW-HE60H and AW-HE60S will be available in December, with a suggested list price of $4,700.00 for the AW-HE60H and $5,700.00 for the AW-HE60S.

The cameras utilize full HD MOS sensors, with an effective resolution 1920 x1080) and feature technologies to compensate for wide variations in lighting.

They include built-in IP and RS-422 serial control interfaces are built-in.

The HE60 cameras, with both remote IP control and live monitoring, also are designed to reduce costs for integration and use with multiple location systems.

Those features make them particularly well suited for sports, education, house of worship, and government uses, Panasonic noted.

Separately, Panasonic also announced the AW-HE2, a cost-effective HD camera with a non-mechanical, electronic pan/tilt/zoom.

The small camera is designed to athletics, conference rooms, reality show production, and in classrooms for lecture capture and distance learning.

The HE2 will be available in December at a suggested list price of $995.00.