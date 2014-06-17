Panasonic Launches New Camcorder

Panasonic has introduced a new professional AVCCAM HD handheld camcorder, the AG-AC90A, that the company is billing as a significant improvement over its predecessor, the AG-AC90.

The camera offers a number of new features, including a new PM recording option for sports analysis at 1280x720 at 8Mbps and a CS mode for cloud services at 720x480 at 3.5Mbps.

The company also announced that current AC90 owners will be able to access the new features on the AC90A with a free firmware upgrade available at http://pro-av.panasonic.net/en/index.html. The new AC90A has a suggested price of $2,250.