Panasonic Intros New HD/SD Monitor

Panasonic has launched a new HD/SD monitor, the BT-LH1850. The 18.5" unit provides 1366 x 768 resolution and is being marketed by the company as offering improved cost-performance and significant advances in functionality.

"The WXGA-resolution LH1850 delivers the professional features and outstanding price-to-performance users have come to expect from a Panasonic LH-Series monitor," noted Steven Cooperman, product manager, Panasonic Systems Communications Company of North America, in a statement. "And now we've added additional versatility with the ability to view any camera source with an HD/SD SDI or HDMI output, and it displays HD and SD closed captioning, too."

Besides HD/SD SDI and HDMI connectivity, the new monitor offers a wide variety of features, including a 3D look-up table (LUT) for improved color correction and monitoring, HD and SD closed caption display, waveform monitor for R/G/B signals, vectorscope, an RS-485 serial remote, and an mercury-free LED backlight that provides reduces power consumption.