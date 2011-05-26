Panasonic Introduces New SDHC Memory Card Line

Panasonic Solutions Company is now offering a new line of SD High Capacity (SDHC) full Class 10 UHS-1 (Ultra High Speed) Memory Cards that offer transfer rates of 90MBs, four-and-a-half times as fast as the previous generation of SDHC media.

The new RP-SDB series of cards, which comes with storage capacities of 8GB, 16GB and 32GB, was designed to tap into the growing professional demand for faster, more durable SDHC media and has been optimized to work with Panasonic's AVCCAM line of affordable HD camcorders.

With the faster transfer rates, the new UHS-1 media allows offload speeds of as little as one-and-a-half minutes from the 8GB card, three minutes from the 16GB card, and six minutes from the 32GB card.

To achieve the SBD Series UHS-1's media's high-speed transfer, a user must have a computer embedded with USB 3.0 technology and equipped with either a Panasonic UHS-1 USB adapter or with an SDHC card slot that supports the UHS-1's chip.

The SDB series cards incorporate the powerful Super Intelligent Controller System (SICS) that extends the archive shelf life of the card and its respective recordings. SICS also provides power failure protection, and automatically refreshes data because repeated playback of the same data without refreshing can introduce errors. This refreshing functionality also improves playback performance and has dramatically increases archival life.

Panasonic will also offer free Card Checker software for professional UHS-1 media. The Card Checker software will be available for download next month but the 8GB, 16GB and 32GB SDB cards are already on sale for suggested list prices of $60, $129 and $245.

The UHS-1 USB adapter (model BN-SDCMAB) has a suggested list price of $60.