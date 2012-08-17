Panasonic Introduces New Low-Cost Camcorder

Panasonic has announced a new professional AVCCAM HD handheld camcorder, the AG-AC90, that will be priced at only $2,250 when it is released in late fall 2012.

Targeted at the wedding and event, sports, corporate and entry-level professional markets, the AG-AC90 has a 1/4.7 inch, full-HD 2.19 megapixel 3-MOS imager that is capable of recording native 1920 x 1080 resolution images in 1080/60p, 60i, 30p and 24p, as well as in standard definition (480/60i) in 60Hz.

The camera has a 12X zoom lens with a wide 29.8mm to 357.6 mm (35mm equivalent) viewing angle and a variety of other features, including two SD Memory Card slots; a five-axis image stabilizer to improve hand held shooting; 4X pixel shifting technology for a sharper image; HDMI output, USB 2.0 (mini B-type) and Multi-AV output; a built-in stereo microphone; the capability of recording two channels of Dolby Digital; and is compatible with Panasonic's ultra high-speed UHS-1 Memory Card series (in addition to providing SDXC and SDHC card support), with transfer rates of 90MBs.