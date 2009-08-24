Panasonic Inks 3-D Sponsorship Deal For 'Avatar'

Secaucus, N.J. - Executives with Panasonic Consumer Electronics revealed Friday that it has signed a sponsorship deal for famed director James Cameron's forthcoming sci-fi 3-D feature film "Avatar."

Panasonic executives said they will use the sponsorship deal with 20th Century Fox to begin promoting awareness for new 3-D-ready plasma televisions and 3-D-enabled Blu-ray Disc players it plans to introduce in 2010.

