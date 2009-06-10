Trending

Panasonic Exec Paul Liao To Run CableLabs

By

Paul Liao, the chief technology officer at Panasonic, will be the next CEO of Cable Television Laboratories Inc., people familiar with the selection said.

He replaces Dick Green, who's been CableLabs CEO since the research and development consortium's inception in 1988 but announced retirement plans last fall.

Read the full story at Multichannel.com