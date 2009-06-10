Panasonic Exec Paul Liao To Run CableLabs
Paul Liao, the chief technology officer at Panasonic, will be the next CEO of Cable Television Laboratories Inc., people familiar with the selection said.
He replaces Dick Green, who's been CableLabs CEO since the research and development consortium's inception in 1988 but announced retirement plans last fall.
