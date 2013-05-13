Panasonic, Dejero Partner on ENG

Panasonic System Communications Company has announced that it is working with Dejero to offer a bonded cellular video uplink system that uses Panasonic's Toughbook-branded laptop computers and Dejero Live+ NewsBook software.

The effort is part of a larger push by Panasonic to streamline newsgathering by making it easier to send video from its products back to stations.

The combination of a Panasonic Toughbook 31, Toughbook 52 or Toughbook 53 and the Dejero Live+ NewsBook will allow users to send video over cellular, WiFi or even a LAN connection.

In addition to the Toughbook PC's internal Wi-Fi and 4G modems, the Dejero software can also use available networked LAN connections, as well as bandwidth from external radios a customer attaches to the Toughbook's USB ports.

They system allows for live streaming of broadcast-quality video from HD-SDI camera inputs, with the HD-SDI output played to air by the Dejero LIVE+ Broadcast Server and for file transfers of an edited video package with the Live+ NewsBook's store-and-forward capabilities.

In a statement, Dejero CEO Brian Cram explained that the Toughbook/Dejero system uses the same "bonding technology as our popular Live+ 20/20 Transmitter, a rugged standalone bonded cellular solution, as well as the same Live+ Broadcast Server. To offer our customers the industry's broadest selection of bonded cellular ENG systems, we're expanding our technologies to a variety of platforms including the Toughbook as well as tablets, all of which will link to a common server. Panasonic is an ideal solutions partner since the company makes professional versions of these devices."