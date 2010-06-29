Panasonic CTO to Discuss 3D with Consumers

TV set-maker Panasonic announced that Eisuke Tsuyuzaki, Chief Technology Officer of Panasonic Corp. of North America, will host a live Webcast on "Full HD" 3D technology for the home on Wednesday, June 30, starting at 3 pm.

The Webcast, available on Panasonic's Ustream Web channel, is open to the public and Tsuyuzaki will answer questions from online attendees. Tsuyuzaki has led much of Panasonic's development efforts in 3D, including its role in creating a 3D specification for Blu-ray optical discs.

The Webcast can be accessed directly at http://www.ustream.tv/channel/panasonic-3d.