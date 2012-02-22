PaleyFest 2012 to Stream on Hulu

The Paley Center for Media announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Hulu to stream content from PaleyFest 2012.

The

content, which includes both full-length and short-form clips will

become available exclusively on Hulu and Hulu Plus beginning March 15,

one day after the festival ends. The participating shows are Community, Once Upon a Time, New Girl, The Office, Bones, Castle, The Vampire Diaries, Revenge and Modern Family.

"We

are delighted to enter this new era for PaleyFest with Hulu as our

partner," noted Paley Center President and CEO Pat Mitchell. "It's

exciting to know that audiences throughout the United States will now be

able to join the community of PaleyFest fans as they experience the

festival on demand, whenever and wherever they want. Hulu's partnership

allows us to continue to expand PaleyFest as a key facet of our overall

mission to interpret, celebrate, preserve and archive television's

best."

PaleyFest runs from March 2-14 at the Sabean Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif.