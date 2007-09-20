Paley Center Teams Up with RealNetworks

The Paley Center for Media (formerly The Museum of Television & Radio) will make video footage of its live events available online on three RealNetworks properties: Film.com, RealGuide and subscription service SuperPass.

Paley will add footage throughout the fall, including cast interviews from Emmy Award-winning shows like 30 Rock, House, Grey’s Anatomy and Desperate Housewives, as well as footage from other panel interviews out of New York and Los Angeles.

“We are certain that our audiences will enjoy these behind-the-scenes insights into what the writers, directors, producers and actors are saying about today’s top shows,” said Elizabeth Coppinger, vice president of video services at RealNetworks.

The deal comes one day after Paley announced a $1.5 million gift from NBC Universal to its“MTR 2.0: The Paley Center for Media” campaign, designed to transform the institution for the digital age.

With the NBC U contribution, The Paley Center has raised more than $15 million, which is more than 75% of the campaign’s phase-one goal of $20 million by the end of 2007.